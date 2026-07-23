Sanctuary Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,132 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 17,564 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Strategy were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Strategy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,132,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,656,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,611 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Strategy by 373.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $727,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,140,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,064,963,000 after buying an additional 2,803,277 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.54. The business's 50 day moving average price is $120.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.10.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($16.49) EPS. Strategy's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategy Inc will post 57.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Strategy from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Strategy from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Strategy from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,925,451.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,669.09. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $2,331,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,338,320. This represents a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and have sold 181,522 shares valued at $23,448,502. Insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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