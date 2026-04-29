Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 5,034 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,138 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Celestica were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,695 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,423,333,000 after buying an additional 73,022 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Celestica by 471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,133,000 after buying an additional 2,596,318 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,417 shares of the technology company's stock worth $473,386,000 after acquiring an additional 88,212 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $424,459,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Celestica by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,130,923 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $278,236,000 after acquiring an additional 162,569 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Celestica Trading Down 14.4%

CLS stock opened at $361.59 on Wednesday. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.88 and a 1-year high of $423.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.90.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other Celestica news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $324,618.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $301,938.15. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 108,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,894,084.70. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Celestica

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 performance and upgraded full‑year outlook: Revenue grew ~53% YoY, adjusted EPS topped management guidance, and management raised FY2026 revenue to $19.0B and adj. EPS to $10.15 — confirming strong demand from cloud/AI customers. GlobeNewswire Q1 Release

Q1 performance and upgraded full‑year outlook: Revenue grew ~53% YoY, adjusted EPS topped management guidance, and management raised FY2026 revenue to $19.0B and adj. EPS to $10.15 — confirming strong demand from cloud/AI customers. Positive Sentiment: Cloud, AI and CCS momentum: Management and analysts point to outsized growth from data‑center capex and CCS (cloud and hyperscaler) demand — Zacks highlights a 76% jump in CCS revenue and margin expansion as drivers of the beat. Zacks: CCS Demand

Cloud, AI and CCS momentum: Management and analysts point to outsized growth from data‑center capex and CCS (cloud and hyperscaler) demand — Zacks highlights a 76% jump in CCS revenue and margin expansion as drivers of the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed headline metrics: Some reports stress a “double‑beat” (adjusted metrics) while others note revenue/EPS versus some consensus figures were softer — check the earnings transcript/notes to reconcile GAAP vs adjusted figures. Earnings Transcript

Mixed headline metrics: Some reports stress a “double‑beat” (adjusted metrics) while others note revenue/EPS versus some consensus figures were softer — check the earnings transcript/notes to reconcile GAAP vs adjusted figures. Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking and momentum fatigue: After the upbeat print and big guidance lift, the stock gapped down as some investors locked in gains and traders debated whether near‑term momentum had run ahead of fundamentals. Blockonomi: What Happened

Profit‑taking and momentum fatigue: After the upbeat print and big guidance lift, the stock gapped down as some investors locked in gains and traders debated whether near‑term momentum had run ahead of fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and expectations risk: Analysts note CLS trades at a premium P/E vs. ODM peers and sector medians — rising expectations for multi‑year AI buildouts may already be priced in, increasing sensitivity to any execution slips. Seeking Alpha: Valuation & Momentum

Valuation and expectations risk: Analysts note CLS trades at a premium P/E vs. ODM peers and sector medians — rising expectations for multi‑year AI buildouts may already be priced in, increasing sensitivity to any execution slips. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/investor disappointment and high intraday volume: Multiple outlets report investors “wanted more” despite the beat — heightened volatility and heavy trading followed the print. Benzinga: Market Reaction MSN: Investors Wanted More

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $359.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $393.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Celestica

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Further Reading

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