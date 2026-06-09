Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Position Lessened by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,749 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 6,752 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNDK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,293,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,889,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,425,000.

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $1,642.00 on Tuesday. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $1,861.00. The stock has a market cap of $243.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 4.88. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,195.40 and its 200-day moving average is $708.69.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Arete Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,580.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDK

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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