Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Acquired by BDF Gestion

BDF Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. BDF Gestion's holdings in Sandisk were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.16, for a total value of $697,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,928,176.40. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $10,863,593. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sandisk Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,427.62 on Wednesday. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $2,354.39. The stock has a market cap of $211.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,722.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1,135.35.

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI memory standardization strengthens Sandisk’s growth opportunity. Sandisk and SK hynix released the first Open Compute Project technical specification for High Bandwidth Flash (HBF), with Google involved in the broader effort. The standard is intended to support AI inference and could help create a new market for Sandisk’s flash-storage technology. Sandisk and SK hynix Advance Global Standardization of High Bandwidth Flash

Sandisk and SK hynix released the first Open Compute Project technical specification for High Bandwidth Flash (HBF), with Google involved in the broader effort. The standard is intended to support AI inference and could help create a new market for Sandisk’s flash-storage technology. Positive Sentiment: New QLC technology targets AI and data-intensive workloads. Sandisk and Kioxia unveiled 10th-generation QLC 3D flash memory with industry-leading bit density. The technology could improve storage capacity and economics for cloud platforms, AI infrastructure and other high-volume applications. New 3D Flash Memory Technology from Kioxia and Sandisk

Sandisk and Kioxia unveiled 10th-generation QLC 3D flash memory with industry-leading bit density. The technology could improve storage capacity and economics for cloud platforms, AI infrastructure and other high-volume applications. Positive Sentiment: Investors are positioning ahead of earnings. Sandisk is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter results after Wednesday’s close. Analysts expect AI data-center demand, enterprise SSD sales, firmer NAND pricing and adoption of TLC and QLC products to support revenue and margins. Some bullish previews project a revenue beat and non-GAAP earnings of roughly $36 per share. Can Strong Data Center and Edge Boost SNDK’s Top Line in Q4 Earnings?

Sandisk is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter results after Wednesday’s close. Analysts expect AI data-center demand, enterprise SSD sales, firmer NAND pricing and adoption of TLC and QLC products to support revenue and margins. Some bullish previews project a revenue beat and non-GAAP earnings of roughly $36 per share. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary has turned more constructive. Several previews argue that the prior selloff reflected sector-wide forced selling and macro concerns rather than company-specific deterioration. Analysts cite multi-year contracts, enterprise SSD demand and the potential Stargate data-center ramp as reasons for a possible rebound. Sandisk Q4 Preview From A Bear

Several previews argue that the prior selloff reflected sector-wide forced selling and macro concerns rather than company-specific deterioration. Analysts cite multi-year contracts, enterprise SSD demand and the potential Stargate data-center ramp as reasons for a possible rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings remain the immediate test. Investors will watch shipment growth versus pricing, enterprise and data-center demand, customer commitments, contract coverage for fiscal 2027 and first-quarter margin guidance. The options market implies substantial post-earnings volatility. Sandisk and Western Digital Earnings Preview

Investors will watch shipment growth versus pricing, enterprise and data-center demand, customer commitments, contract coverage for fiscal 2027 and first-quarter margin guidance. The options market implies substantial post-earnings volatility. Negative Sentiment: Key risks include NAND oversupply and sustainability of margins. A bearish view notes that prior gains were driven more by average selling prices than shipment growth. Rising Chinese production, potential YMTC pricing pressure and variable pricing in Sandisk’s long-term contracts could limit future upside. Sandisk Q4 Earnings Preview

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore set a $3,100.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,200.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus began coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,811.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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