Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 792.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,720 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Sandisk were worth $13,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Sandisk by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,521 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,821,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandisk by 1,301.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 31,237 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,757.82 on Wednesday. Sandisk Corporation has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $2,354.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 4.74. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,744.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,022.55.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,803,320. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNDK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,200.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Arete Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,803.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

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Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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