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Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
Sandisk logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its SanDisk stake by 1,003.1% in the fourth quarter, ending with 479,183 shares valued at about $113.7 million.
  • Other large investors also increased holdings, while insiders were net sellers: Bernard Shek and Michael Pokorny sold shares, and insiders have sold 5,625 shares over the last three months.
  • Analysts remain constructive on SNDK, with several firms raising price targets and the stock carrying a Moderate Buy consensus; the company also reported better-than-expected earnings and strong revenue growth in its latest quarter.
  • Interested in Sandisk? Here are five stocks we like better.

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 1,003.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 479,183 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 435,742 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.32% of Sandisk worth $113,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sandisk by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sandisk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandisk by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sandisk by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,099 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sandisk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,954,752. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,580.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Trading Up 6.5%

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $2,107.86 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,316.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $766.22. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $2,119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $312.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 4.88.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Sandisk Company Profile

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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