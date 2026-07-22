Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,273 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 37,650 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Sandisk were worth $24,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,803,320. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Memory-chip stocks are rebounding broadly, with SanDisk cited as one of the leaders as investors buy the dip following last week’s selloff and a recent memory-stock rout. Article Title

Memory-chip stocks are rebounding broadly, with SanDisk cited as one of the leaders as investors buy the dip following last week’s selloff and a recent memory-stock rout. Positive Sentiment: UBS said the forced selling in AI and semiconductor names may be close to ending, which could allow investors to rebuild positions in the sector and support a rebound in Sandisk shares. Article Title

UBS said the forced selling in AI and semiconductor names may be close to ending, which could allow investors to rebuild positions in the sector and support a rebound in Sandisk shares. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and investor commentary remains constructive, including a Bernstein reiterated bullish stance and Seeking Alpha’s view that Sandisk could be a long-term “Strong Buy” due to stronger margins and AI infrastructure demand. Article Title

Analyst and investor commentary remains constructive, including a Bernstein reiterated bullish stance and Seeking Alpha’s view that Sandisk could be a long-term “Strong Buy” due to stronger margins and AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Broader market headlines say the AI trade is regaining momentum, with chip stocks leading the rebound and investors looking past recent geopolitical worries. Article Title

Sandisk Stock Performance

Sandisk stock opened at $1,589.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $2,354.39. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,745.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,065.78.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Sandisk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price objective on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,803.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here