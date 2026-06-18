Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Sold by Madison Avenue Partners LP

Madison Avenue Partners LP lowered its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,434,172 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 628,349 shares during the period. Sandisk accounts for 14.6% of Madison Avenue Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned 0.97% of Sandisk worth $340,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

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Sandisk Trading Down 1.6%

SNDK opened at $1,958.80 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,366.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $791.01. The stock has a market cap of $290.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 4.87. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $2,167.33.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNDK. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,550.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,580.67.

Read Our Latest Report on SNDK

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,954,752. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

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Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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