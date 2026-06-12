Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,772 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 737,495 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Sandisk worth $44,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,881.51 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $1,895.00. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,262.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $740.58. The stock has a market cap of $278.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SNDK. Zacks Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sandisk from $1,550.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Arete Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,580.67.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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