Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Stake Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,781 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $13,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sandisk by 14.3% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sandisk by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Sandisk by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 527 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Sandisk by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $10,863,593. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus assumed coverage on Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Sandisk from $1,200.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,811.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sandisk

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI memory standardization strengthens Sandisk’s growth opportunity. Sandisk and SK hynix released the first Open Compute Project technical specification for High Bandwidth Flash (HBF), with Google involved in the broader effort. The standard is intended to support AI inference and could help create a new market for Sandisk’s flash-storage technology. Sandisk and SK hynix Advance Global Standardization of High Bandwidth Flash

Sandisk and SK hynix released the first Open Compute Project technical specification for High Bandwidth Flash (HBF), with Google involved in the broader effort. The standard is intended to support AI inference and could help create a new market for Sandisk’s flash-storage technology. Positive Sentiment: New QLC technology targets AI and data-intensive workloads. Sandisk and Kioxia unveiled 10th-generation QLC 3D flash memory with industry-leading bit density. The technology could improve storage capacity and economics for cloud platforms, AI infrastructure and other high-volume applications. New 3D Flash Memory Technology from Kioxia and Sandisk

Sandisk and Kioxia unveiled 10th-generation QLC 3D flash memory with industry-leading bit density. The technology could improve storage capacity and economics for cloud platforms, AI infrastructure and other high-volume applications. Positive Sentiment: Investors are positioning ahead of earnings. Sandisk is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter results after Wednesday’s close. Analysts expect AI data-center demand, enterprise SSD sales, firmer NAND pricing and adoption of TLC and QLC products to support revenue and margins. Some bullish previews project a revenue beat and non-GAAP earnings of roughly $36 per share. Can Strong Data Center and Edge Boost SNDK’s Top Line in Q4 Earnings?

Sandisk is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter results after Wednesday’s close. Analysts expect AI data-center demand, enterprise SSD sales, firmer NAND pricing and adoption of TLC and QLC products to support revenue and margins. Some bullish previews project a revenue beat and non-GAAP earnings of roughly $36 per share. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary has turned more constructive. Several previews argue that the prior selloff reflected sector-wide forced selling and macro concerns rather than company-specific deterioration. Analysts cite multi-year contracts, enterprise SSD demand and the potential Stargate data-center ramp as reasons for a possible rebound. Sandisk Q4 Preview From A Bear

Several previews argue that the prior selloff reflected sector-wide forced selling and macro concerns rather than company-specific deterioration. Analysts cite multi-year contracts, enterprise SSD demand and the potential Stargate data-center ramp as reasons for a possible rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings remain the immediate test. Investors will watch shipment growth versus pricing, enterprise and data-center demand, customer commitments, contract coverage for fiscal 2027 and first-quarter margin guidance. The options market implies substantial post-earnings volatility. Sandisk and Western Digital Earnings Preview

Investors will watch shipment growth versus pricing, enterprise and data-center demand, customer commitments, contract coverage for fiscal 2027 and first-quarter margin guidance. The options market implies substantial post-earnings volatility. Negative Sentiment: Key risks include NAND oversupply and sustainability of margins. A bearish view notes that prior gains were driven more by average selling prices than shipment growth. Rising Chinese production, potential YMTC pricing pressure and variable pricing in Sandisk’s long-term contracts could limit future upside. Sandisk Q4 Earnings Preview

Sandisk Stock Up 10.8%

Shares of SNDK opened at $1,427.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 5.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,722.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,135.35. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $2,354.39.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

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