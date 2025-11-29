SAP SE $SAP Shares Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 238.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in SAP were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,512,724 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $406,076,000 after purchasing an additional 40,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $354,048,000 after acquiring an additional 80,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 7.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,087,751 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 78,306 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in SAP by 2.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 366,871 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $98,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 321,048 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $86,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $241.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $233.51 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.SAP's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $284.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

