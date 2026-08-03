Sapient Capital LLC Has $44.56 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,941 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,994 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of Sapient Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $44,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company's stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 466,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Axecap Investments LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 713.2% during the fourth quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the company's stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 36,568 shares of the company's stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $273.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $269.29.

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More AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Solid second-quarter results: AbbVie reported adjusted EPS of $3.65, above the $3.60 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.2% year over year to $16.99 billion. Reuters article

AbbVie reported adjusted EPS of $3.65, above the $3.60 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.2% year over year to $16.99 billion. Positive Sentiment: Immunology and neuroscience remained growth drivers: Skyrizi revenue reached $5.505 billion and Rinvoq generated $2.525 billion, while neuroscience revenue increased 20.3% to $3.228 billion. Botox also showed signs of stabilization, supporting the company’s diversified growth profile. AbbVie earnings release

Skyrizi revenue reached $5.505 billion and Rinvoq generated $2.525 billion, while neuroscience revenue increased 20.3% to $3.228 billion. Botox also showed signs of stabilization, supporting the company’s diversified growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and portfolio expansion: AbbVie is advancing a global Phase 2/3 combination study in acute myeloid leukemia and recently received European approval for Rinvoq in severe alopecia areata, adding potential long-term growth opportunities. AML trial article

AbbVie is advancing a global Phase 2/3 combination study in acute myeloid leukemia and recently received European approval for Rinvoq in severe alopecia areata, adding potential long-term growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term guidance was broadly in line: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $3.84–$3.88 brackets the $3.85 consensus estimate, but revenue guidance of approximately $17.2 billion is slightly below the $17.3 billion analyst forecast.

Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $3.84–$3.88 brackets the $3.85 consensus estimate, but revenue guidance of approximately $17.2 billion is slightly below the $17.3 billion analyst forecast. Negative Sentiment: Full-year EPS outlook was reduced: AbbVie lowered 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.87–$14.07 from $13.91–$14.11. The revised range includes an estimated $0.14-per-share dilution from the planned $10.9 billion acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics, pushing the midpoint below Wall Street expectations. Zacks guidance article

AbbVie lowered 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.87–$14.07 from $13.91–$14.11. The revised range includes an estimated $0.14-per-share dilution from the planned $10.9 billion acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics, pushing the midpoint below Wall Street expectations. Negative Sentiment: Acquisition and execution concerns weigh on sentiment: Investors are balancing Apogee’s potential to strengthen AbbVie’s immunology pipeline against its immediate earnings dilution, while oncology revenue fell 1.5% and aesthetics revenue was essentially flat during the quarter.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $251.33 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.62 and a 52-week high of $267.47. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $239.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.08. The firm has a market cap of $444.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 466.39% and a net margin of 9.80%.The firm had revenue of $16.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.840-3.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.48%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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