Saranac Partners Ltd Has $8.98 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Saranac Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,243 shares of the company's stock after selling 589,836 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 3.5% of Saranac Partners Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Saranac Partners Ltd's holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,318,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,526 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 36,108 shares of the company's stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company's stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 145,158 shares of the company's stock worth $33,167,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $213.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.25 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The business's fifty day moving average is $209.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is 340.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore set a $235.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

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AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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