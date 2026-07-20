Sather Financial Group Inc Increases Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,692 shares of the software giant's stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.3% of Sather Financial Group Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc's holdings in Microsoft were worth $85,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,922,874.02. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total transaction of $1,812,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,122,009.12. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $393.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.77. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $349.20 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. Microsoft's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Dbs Bank dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $678.00 to $573.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $570.00 to $525.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $502.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Forty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $557.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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