Sather Financial Group Inc Invests $277,000 in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,165 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Sandisk by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Sandisk by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 179 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

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Sandisk Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $891.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $669.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.49 and a beta of 5.04. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $965.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SNDK. Morgan Stanley set a $690.00 price target on Sandisk in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on Sandisk from $260.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sandisk from $710.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Sandisk from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sandisk from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $684.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Sandisk

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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