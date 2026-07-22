Saturna Capital Corp Sells 2,266 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Saturna Capital Corp lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital Corp's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Quanta Services Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $638.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $698.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $602.38. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 87.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.01 and a 12 month high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

More Quanta Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Evercore upped their price target on Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $745.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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