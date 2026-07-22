Saturna Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Saturna Capital Corp lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,568 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital Corp's holdings in Intuit were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,358.56. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 in the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $427.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Northcoast Research cut their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital lowered Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $468.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $289.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.41.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

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