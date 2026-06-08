Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 35,597 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 349.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 137,301 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 6,069.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,340 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,664,000 after buying an additional 97,247 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 86,606 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,614.24. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC opened at $69.91 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.44.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Further Reading

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