Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock $BLK

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.'s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 450.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 29 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,351.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,235.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Freedom Capital raised BlackRock from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,298.78.

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BlackRock Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $967.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,219.94. The company has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,029.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,075.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 22.93%.BlackRock's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock's previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Key BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $22,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,630,750. The trade was a 24.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.87, for a total value of $2,339,962.73. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,543 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,331.41. The trade was a 24.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 111,319 shares of company stock worth $123,999,249 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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