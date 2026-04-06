Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,783 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 240,237 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares during the period. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at $15,362,000. This represents a 21.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Stock Down 0.0%

BAC opened at $49.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $57.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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