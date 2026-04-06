Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 36,241 Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amrize by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Amrize in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amrize in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Amrize in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amrize from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amrize from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amrize

Insider Transactions at Amrize

In other Amrize news, CFO Ian A. Johnston purchased 4,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $250,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 25,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,479,983.40. The trade was a 20.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Gross acquired 3,200 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.29 per share, with a total value of $176,928.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,059.63. This represents a 11.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 77,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,344 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amrize Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRZ opened at $54.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.11. Amrize Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $65.94.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amrize's revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Amrize Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report).

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