Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $2.98 Million Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,370 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 15.7% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 802,990 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $201,801,000 after purchasing an additional 108,813 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,832 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $105,759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,858 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,286,782 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $323,381,000 after buying an additional 33,686 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Argus upped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $231.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.68. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe's Companies

In other Lowe's Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here