SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,590 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $312.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The company has a market cap of $838.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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