Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,621 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Decker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $607.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $508.93 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The business's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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