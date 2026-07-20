Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $149.84 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $146.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $348.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble’s long dividend track record remains a key support for the stock, with the company having raised its payout for 70 consecutive years, reinforcing its status as a dependable income name. Article title

Procter & Gamble’s long dividend track record remains a key support for the stock, with the company having raised its payout for 70 consecutive years, reinforcing its status as a dependable income name. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on PG while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Article title

JPMorgan kept an rating on PG while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary says PG still screens as undervalued and could benefit from planned cuts to as many as 7,000 non-manufacturing roles, which may improve margins over time. Article title

Some commentary says PG still screens as undervalued and could benefit from planned cuts to as many as 7,000 non-manufacturing roles, which may improve margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, but the changes were minimal and its full-year FY2026 forecast still matches consensus. Article title

Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, but the changes were minimal and its full-year FY2026 forecast still matches consensus. Neutral Sentiment: UBS said consumer-staple companies likely had another “tricky” quarter, which suggests a challenging operating backdrop for PG and peers rather than a company-specific setback. Article title

UBS said consumer-staple companies likely had another “tricky” quarter, which suggests a challenging operating backdrop for PG and peers rather than a company-specific setback. Negative Sentiment: The stock is also being pressured by a broader risk-off move and weakness in equities, including a selloff in growth/AI-related names that has pushed some investors back toward defensive stocks like PG. Article title

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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