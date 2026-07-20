Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,257 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 366,481 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $83,895,000 after buying an additional 74,301 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $35,715,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Danaher by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248,020 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $56,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,584 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $4,477,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Danaher Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $203.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $160.93 and a 12-month high of $242.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.27 and a 200 day moving average of $198.25.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Danaher from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $231.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

See Also

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