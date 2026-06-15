Scge Management L.P. Buys Shares of 570,000 Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 570,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,017,000. Credo Technology Group accounts for about 1.9% of Scge Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Scge Management L.P. owned 0.32% of Credo Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the company's stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 65,706 shares of the company's stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 642,553 shares of the company's stock worth $92,457,000 after purchasing an additional 232,847 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 435.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 349,410 shares of the company's stock worth $50,277,000 after purchasing an additional 284,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company's stock.

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Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $250.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 101.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.22. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $270.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.79.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 35.37%.Credo Technology Group's quarterly revenue was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRDO. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Credo Technology Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $248.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDO

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,837,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,162,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,894,960.30. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 54,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total value of $12,017,852.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 367,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,286,662.39. The trade was a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,884 shares of company stock valued at $59,014,018. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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