Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Schear Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Schear Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 6.3% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wealth Management Nebraska lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska now owns 1,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Broadcom secured a multi‑year AI chip deal with Meta that targets large, multi‑GW deployments — this strengthens AVGO’s high‑margin data‑center revenue visibility and supports recurring, multi‑year demand. Broadcom just reached a 3-year AI chip deal with Meta
  • Positive Sentiment: Market milestone: Broadcom recently crossed a $2 trillion market capitalization, a signal of investor confidence and momentum that can attract more passive flows and headline buying. Broadcom Just Hit $2 Trillion Market Cap. Is AVGO Stock a Buy Now?
  • Positive Sentiment: Product/market expansion: Broadcom unveiled its fourth wave of Wi‑Fi 8 chips and an optimized 10G PON solution to push multi‑gig broadband at scale — a win for service‑provider adoption and long‑term silicon content per subscriber. Broadcom Accelerates Multi-Gig Broadband with Optimized 10G-PON and Wi-Fi 8 Solutions for Mass Market
  • Positive Sentiment: AI capex tailwinds: Multiple reports show Big Tech lifting AI infrastructure spend (hundreds of billions through 2026), underpinning demand for Broadcom’s networking and AI‑inference silicon. Analysts have nudged estimates higher, reinforcing bullish revenue/earnings trajectories. Big Techs Assure Lasting AI Frenzy - Which Stocks Will Gain?
  • Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying and analyst support: Alecta boosted its Broadcom stake and some shops have raised FY estimates modestly — signals that professional investors are adding to positions. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Boosts Broadcom Stake
  • Neutral Sentiment: Peer/sector context: Coverage comparing AVGO vs. AMD and NVDA notes Broadcom benefits from diversified networking + AI exposure, but relative performance can swing with Big Tech spending updates. This is background context for investors sizing exposure. Why AMD, AVGO are outperforming Nvidia after Big Tech earnings
  • Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: Commentary warns investors may be “pricing in perfection” — Broadcom’s premium valuation raises the risk of pullbacks if growth or margin expectations slip. Broadcom: Investors Are Pricing In Perfection
  • Negative Sentiment: Short‑term volatility risks: Recent AI/sector headlines (OpenAI caution, Nvidia digesting huge guidance) have shown the group can swing on sentiment, which could produce sharp intraday moves in AVGO. Semiconductor Stocks Tumble on OpenAI Warning

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,892. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $417.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 81.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.94 and a 12 month high of $429.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $347.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Broadcom Right Now?

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
By Ryan Hasson | April 30, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Where to Take Profits: Stock Market in the Green, But How Long Will It Last?
Where to Take Profits: Stock Market in the Green, But How Long Will It Last?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
DISCLOSED: 5 Stocks Congress Just Bought (Washington‘s New Whale)
DISCLOSED: 5 Stocks Congress Just Bought (Washington's New Whale)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
NVIDIA Earnings: Get Ready for These Stocks to Move
NVIDIA Earnings: Get Ready for These Stocks to Move
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines