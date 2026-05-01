Schear Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Schear Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 6.3% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wealth Management Nebraska lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska now owns 1,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,892. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $417.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 81.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.94 and a 12 month high of $429.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $347.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here