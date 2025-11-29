Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 112.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,017 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 123,120 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of AST SpaceMobile worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,087 shares of the company's stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 102,217 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 197.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 44.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the company's stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,623,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $192,755. The trade was a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.79 per share, with a total value of $38,092.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 784,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,823,270.83. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $102.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 2.46.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 1,639.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1236.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASTS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.66.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

