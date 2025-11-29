Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,450 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,345 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $11,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth $234,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $298.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.GE Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $366.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

