Scotia Capital Inc. Has $12.43 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,183 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,262 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $168.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $401.46 billion, a PE ratio of 401.05, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business's revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $172.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 39,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $6,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. This trade represents a 98.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,969,375.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $100,435,312.50. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,146,892 shares of company stock worth $186,381,382. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here