Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,048 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 46,844 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.'s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 303.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 49,859,967 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $2,261,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37,516,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $661,720,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,504,920 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $385,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,626,373 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,392,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 372,787,016 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $16,130,494,000 after buying an additional 4,615,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company's stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Verizon Communications from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.05 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a market cap of $173.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $33.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

