Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,347 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,863 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.'s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,885,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,303,466,000 after purchasing an additional 63,341 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 301,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 10,005,216 shares of the company's stock worth $690,560,000 after buying an additional 10,001,898 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,192,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,416,000 after buying an additional 649,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,692,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $395,291,000 after buying an additional 576,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $370,272,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $112.52. The company has a market cap of $220.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

