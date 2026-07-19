Go Pro
→ CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent? (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Seagate Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its Seagate Technology stake by 0.7% in Q1, owning 360,397 shares valued at about $141.2 million. Institutional investors overall hold a large majority of the company, at 92.87% of shares outstanding.
  • Seagate reported a strong quarterly earnings beat, with EPS of $4.10 versus the $3.51 consensus and revenue of $3.11 billion, up 44.1% year over year. The company also issued Q4 2026 guidance of $4.80 to $5.20 EPS.
  • Analysts remain broadly upbeat on the stock, with 22 Buy ratings and an average target price of $898.52. Recent commentary has highlighted Seagate as a beneficiary of AI-driven storage demand, even as tech-sector weakness and some insider selling have added near-term pressure.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,397 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Seagate Technology worth $141,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 62.6% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $262,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $787.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 2.04. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $887.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.45. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $138.30 and a 12-month high of $1,145.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. China Renaissance increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $898.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total value of $17,410,659.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,847 shares in the company, valued at $33,173,004.34. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total transaction of $22,538,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 339,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $255,131,322.39. This trade represents a 8.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Seagate Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines