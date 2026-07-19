Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,397 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Seagate Technology worth $141,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 62.6% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $262,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $787.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 2.04. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $887.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.45. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $138.30 and a 12-month high of $1,145.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. China Renaissance increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $898.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total value of $17,410,659.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,847 shares in the company, valued at $33,173,004.34. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total transaction of $22,538,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 339,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $255,131,322.39. This trade represents a 8.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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