Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,658 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 22,647 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Seagate Technology worth $210,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,763,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,513,000. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 6,140 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,805,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. China Renaissance increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Fox Advisors downgraded Seagate Technology from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Melius Research initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $898.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,579.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,088 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,736.72. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $794,811.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,860 shares in the company, valued at $37,724,943.40. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $908.10 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $138.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $889.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seagate is being viewed as undervalued on the back of fresh AI demand news, with one report suggesting the stock could be 34% below fair value as investors reassess its role in the AI infrastructure buildout.

Seagate is being viewed as undervalued on the back of fresh AI demand news, with one report suggesting the stock could be 34% below fair value as investors reassess its role in the AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage is turning supportive, with Zacks noting that Seagate has the ingredients for a possible earnings beat and including it among favored technology names ahead of results.

Analyst coverage is turning supportive, with Zacks noting that Seagate has the ingredients for a possible earnings beat and including it among favored technology names ahead of results. Positive Sentiment: A comparison of SanDisk and Seagate’s revenue trends kept attention on memory and storage stocks, reinforcing the idea that AI-driven demand for NAND, SSDs, and related storage products could support Seagate’s growth story.

A comparison of SanDisk and Seagate’s revenue trends kept attention on memory and storage stocks, reinforcing the idea that AI-driven demand for NAND, SSDs, and related storage products could support Seagate’s growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market commentary also pointed to chip stocks leading a rebound and volatility in the AI trade, which may be helping sentiment across the group without adding company-specific news.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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