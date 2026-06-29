Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,855 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 17,590 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,805 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,587,535,000 after acquiring an additional 94,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,317,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,464,391,000 after acquiring an additional 258,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,815 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,343,683,000 after purchasing an additional 234,436 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,193,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $879,338,000 after purchasing an additional 243,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $553,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. China Renaissance raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $831.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $1,200,579.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,639,736.72. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $870,507.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,015.10. This represents a 18.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,069 shares of company stock worth $107,161,712. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $899.90 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $818.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.88. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $138.30 and a 12 month high of $1,145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $201.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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