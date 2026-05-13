Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,800 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned approximately 0.09% of Seagate Technology worth $55,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,187,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1,072.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,949,512 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,957 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $553,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,769 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,197 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its price target on Seagate Technology from $750 to $1,000 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels.

Evercore raised its price target on Seagate Technology from $750 to $1,000 and reiterated an rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: BofA Securities lifted its price target to $840 from $700 and kept a Buy rating after Seagate delivered strong fiscal third-quarter 2026 results, reinforcing optimism around earnings and demand. Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) Poised for Robust Growth as a Top Tech Stock in Louis Navellier’s Portfolio

BofA Securities lifted its price target to $840 from $700 and kept a rating after Seagate delivered strong fiscal third-quarter 2026 results, reinforcing optimism around earnings and demand. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary notes Seagate has been one of the standout tech performers in 2026, with the stock hitting all-time highs amid a multi-quarter earnings inflection and strong sector appetite for memory-related names. Seagate Technology (STX) At Its All-Time High Following A Multi-Quarter Earnings Inflection

Market commentary notes Seagate has been one of the standout tech performers in 2026, with the stock hitting all-time highs amid a multi-quarter earnings inflection and strong sector appetite for memory-related names. Neutral Sentiment: Reports showing increased attention on memory-focused funds, such as the Roundhill Memory ETF, support broader investor enthusiasm for the storage and memory cycle, which may be helping sentiment toward Seagate.

Reports showing increased attention on memory-focused funds, such as the Roundhill Memory ETF, support broader investor enthusiasm for the storage and memory cycle, which may be helping sentiment toward Seagate. Negative Sentiment: There was a reported increase in short interest, but the filing data appears inconsistent and showed zero shares outstanding, so this looks unlikely to be a meaningful bearish catalyst.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $808.79 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $841.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $500.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.23. The firm has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 1.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology's revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on STX. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $719.54.

View Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 1,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.61, for a total value of $1,211,243.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,129.04. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 1,902 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.00, for a total value of $1,464,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 40,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,527,650. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 102,723 shares of company stock worth $53,301,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here