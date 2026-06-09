Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Stock Holdings Decreased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,747 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 564.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,804 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 103,198 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ STX opened at $876.77 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $124.63 and a one year high of $966.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.60 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. Seagate Technology's revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $875.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $788.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STX

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total transaction of $4,154,069.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,826,474.98. The trade was a 32.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,173,004.34. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,187 shares of company stock valued at $108,267,701. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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