Seaview Investment Managers LLC Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,976 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 3.0% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $11,800,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 149,764 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 76,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $146.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here