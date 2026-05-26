Seaview Investment Managers LLC Takes $7.80 Million Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,335 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,801,000. International Business Machines accounts for 2.9% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 28,397 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 71,774 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,590 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $253.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm's fifty day moving average is $238.83 and its 200 day moving average is $271.88. The company has a market cap of $238.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM is being linked to a major U.S. government quantum-computing funding push, which has lifted sentiment across the sector and reinforced the view that IBM could be a key long-term beneficiary of federal investment in the technology. Article Title

IBM is being linked to a major U.S. government quantum-computing funding push, which has lifted sentiment across the sector and reinforced the view that IBM could be a key long-term beneficiary of federal investment in the technology. Positive Sentiment: Articles about Trump’s $2 billion quantum push and a $1 billion investment tied to an IBM-backed quantum foundry have strengthened the “IBM as a quantum leader” narrative, which may support the stock. Article Title

Articles about Trump’s $2 billion quantum push and a $1 billion investment tied to an IBM-backed quantum foundry have strengthened the “IBM as a quantum leader” narrative, which may support the stock. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s India executive said the country’s AI ambitions depend on workforce re-skilling and policy support, keeping IBM in the conversation as a major enterprise AI and consulting player in a large growth market. Article Title

IBM’s India executive said the country’s AI ambitions depend on workforce re-skilling and policy support, keeping IBM in the conversation as a major enterprise AI and consulting player in a large growth market. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said IBM “should be doing better,” echoing a view that the company’s fundamentals and strategic positioning may be stronger than its recent share performance has implied. Article Title

Jim Cramer said IBM “should be doing better,” echoing a view that the company’s fundamentals and strategic positioning may be stronger than its recent share performance has implied. Negative Sentiment: IBM is also winding down its Russia business, which is a sign of continued geopolitical disruption and may modestly weigh on revenue expectations, though the financial impact appears limited. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here