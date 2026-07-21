SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 21,697 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $16,764,000.

Get REGN alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 303,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $234,218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.4% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 71,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $53,356,000 after buying an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,154,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $672.15 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $541.00 and a twelve month high of $821.11. The stock's 50 day moving average is $640.18 and its 200-day moving average is $717.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Key Stories Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Bernstein Liebhard, Levi & Korsinsky, the Schall Law Firm, the DJS Law Group, Faruqi & Faruqi, and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, announced or reminded investors about a class action lawsuit against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), with a lead plaintiff deadline of September 14, 2026. These notices suggest potential litigation risk and uncertainty for shareholders. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Bernstein Liebhard, Levi & Korsinsky, the Schall Law Firm, the DJS Law Group, Faruqi & Faruqi, and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, announced or reminded investors about a class action lawsuit against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), with a lead plaintiff deadline of September 14, 2026. These notices suggest potential litigation risk and uncertainty for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit coverage increases headline risk and could weigh on sentiment until more details emerge about the alleged claims and the company’s response. Article Title

The lawsuit coverage increases headline risk and could weigh on sentiment until more details emerge about the alleged claims and the company’s response. Neutral Sentiment: The company previously reported strong quarterly results, including earnings and revenue that beat expectations, which remains a supportive backdrop for the stock even as legal issues dominate near-term trading. MarketBeat

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $707.00 to $696.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $778.00 to $769.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $787.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,249,545.45. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here