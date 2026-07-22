SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 48,505 Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,466,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.09% of Molina Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 189 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $226.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $121.06 and a 12-month high of $244.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Molina Healthcare from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $144.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $207.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,713.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Molina Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Molina Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Molina Healthcare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here