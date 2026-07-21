SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 59,994 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,509,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,224,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 30,711 shares of the company's stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company's stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $346.80.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $286.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $287.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.97. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $232.10 and a 52-week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is 36.61%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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