SEB Asset Management AB Invests $15.26 Million in Moody's Corporation $MCO

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,971 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,256,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody's in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody's by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Moody's in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Moody's in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Moody's during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody's

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $71,679.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $900,534.95. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $665,533.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,846,709.88. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,495,098. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Moody's Price Performance

Shares of Moody's stock opened at $504.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $461.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.24. Moody's Corporation has a one year low of $402.28 and a one year high of $546.88.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Moody's had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 31.69%.Moody's's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moody's Corporation will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody's from $491.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Moody's from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $565.00 price objective on shares of Moody's in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Moody's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Moody's in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $550.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCO

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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