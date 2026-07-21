SEB Asset Management AB Invests $17.48 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,837 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $17,479,000.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $633.11 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.01 and a 12 month high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $700.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $600.86. The company has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at $429,183,462.15. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $749.68.

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About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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