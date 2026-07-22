SEB Asset Management AB Invests $6.94 Million in Block, Inc. $XYZ

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,366 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,943,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYZ. Capital World Investors raised its position in Block by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,023,441 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,042,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,406,899 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $934,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at about $535,305,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,387,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,364,840 shares of the technology company's stock worth $414,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company's stock.

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Block Stock Performance

XYZ opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $84.08. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $470,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,838,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,059,951.20. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,467,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 557,654 shares in the company, valued at $44,612,320. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,300 shares of company stock valued at $24,742,756. Insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities set a $100.00 price objective on Block in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Block

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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