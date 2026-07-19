SEB Asset Management AB Invests $93.52 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 190,270 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $93,523,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $18,258,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,455,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,072,744,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57,845.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,427,896 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,406,844,000 after buying an additional 2,423,706 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,183.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,845 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $770,000,000 after buying an additional 1,270,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,701,353 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,462,550,000 after buying an additional 1,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $532.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $197.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $484.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.36 and a 12-month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $602.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

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