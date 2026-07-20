SEB Asset Management AB Makes New $24.70 Million Investment in Insulet Corporation $PODD

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $24,700,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.17% of Insulet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 551,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $157,128,000 after acquiring an additional 142,922 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,143,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Insulet by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 225,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $64,076,000 after purchasing an additional 70,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $19,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter.

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Insulet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insulet provided an update on its ongoing EVOLUTION T1D clinical study, which is testing a next step in automated insulin delivery and could support the long-term growth story for its Omnipod platform. Article link

Insulet provided an update on its ongoing EVOLUTION T1D clinical study, which is testing a next step in automated insulin delivery and could support the long-term growth story for its Omnipod platform. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms issued deadline reminders and investor alerts related to the already-filed securities class action, keeping the lawsuit in focus but not adding new allegations. Article link

Several firms issued deadline reminders and investor alerts related to the already-filed securities class action, keeping the lawsuit in focus but not adding new allegations. Neutral Sentiment: Additional law-firm notices reiterated the August 31 lead-plaintiff deadline, underscoring ongoing legal risk but mainly serving as promotional updates rather than fresh company developments. Article link

Additional law-firm notices reiterated the August 31 lead-plaintiff deadline, underscoring ongoing legal risk but mainly serving as promotional updates rather than fresh company developments. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities-fraud class action notices highlighted alleged investor harm tied to Insulet’s manufacturing quality and prior device corrections, which is likely weighing on sentiment and shares. Article link

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Insulet from $286.00 to $198.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Insulet from $288.00 to $208.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $379.00 to $294.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insulet

Insulet Price Performance

Insulet stock opened at $164.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.34. Insulet Corporation has a one year low of $138.79 and a one year high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The company's revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer acquired 2,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.51 per share, with a total value of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,297,473.91. This trade represents a 44.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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