SEB Asset Management AB Makes New $7.15 Million Investment in Pentair plc $PNR

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,047 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $7,147,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.05% of Pentair at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,737 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $459,480,000 after acquiring an additional 137,980 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pentair by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,414,386 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $355,574,000 after purchasing an additional 101,650 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,638,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $274,810,000 after purchasing an additional 305,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $257,700,000 after purchasing an additional 441,878 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,149,531 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $238,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pentair Stock Down 0.9%

Pentair stock opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 15.98%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Pentair's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pentair's payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Pentair News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PNR. Barclays decreased their target price on Pentair from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $91.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pentair

About Pentair

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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