Go Pro
→ They proved it worked in '76. Then buried it. (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Biogen logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SEB Asset Management AB initiated a new position in Biogen during the first quarter, buying 41,869 shares worth about $7.68 million.
  • Institutional interest in Biogen remains high, with hedge funds and other investors owning 87.93% of the company’s stock.
  • Biogen reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $3.57 versus $2.95 expected and revenue of $2.48 billion; analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $220.57.
  • Interested in Biogen? Here are five stocks we like better.

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,869 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,676,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,793.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,829 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $32,352,000 after purchasing an additional 174,122 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 316,815 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 16,640 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $11,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $231.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Biogen from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Biogen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $221.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Biogen

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $203.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.62. Biogen had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Biogen Right Now?

Before you consider Biogen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Biogen wasn't on the list.

While Biogen currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your First Trade Playbook is expiring
Your First Trade Playbook is expiring
From Profits Run (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines