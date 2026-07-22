SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,869 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,676,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,793.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,829 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $32,352,000 after purchasing an additional 174,122 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 316,815 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 16,640 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $11,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $231.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Biogen from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Biogen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $221.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Biogen

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $203.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.62. Biogen had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

Further Reading

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